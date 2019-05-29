GMU Sponsored

'Death at the mansion: Rebecca Zahau'

Posted: May 29, 2019 / 09:03 AM MDT / Updated: May 29, 2019 / 09:04 AM MDT

5/29/2019 - Rebecca Zahau, was a vibrant young woman who was found naked and dead hanging in the courtyard of her boyfriend’s mansion.  It was deemed a suicide back in 2011 with the motive being her billionaire boyfriend’s son tragic death.  Many questions remain including the culture that Rebecca comes from making it unlikely that she would expose herself this way… and other  ‘evidence’ of this not being a suicide. 

We spoke with Loni Coombs, former criminal prosecutor and legal commentator and co-host of Death at the Mansion and investigator Paul Holes about this intriguing cold case and the progress they are making in unraveling some questions.

Loni Coombs has over twenty years of experience as a former criminal prosecutor and legal commentator. Beginning her career as a criminal trial prosecutor for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Loni handled numerous felony trials from murders to sex crimes and DUIs. She continued her work in the “Crimes Against Peace Officers” unit, prosecuting criminals who seriously injured or killed police officers and received personal commendations from President Clinton and US Secret Service Director L.J. Bowron for her instrumental work.

Investigator Paul Holes spent two and a half decades looking for one of the most elusive serial killers in US history, the Golden State Killer. After retiring from his position as Cold Case Investigator/Chief of Forensics for the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office in California, he continued to work on case until he helped bring Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, to justice. 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More GMU Sponsored Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

    Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

  • Camp K Live Koncert Series

    Camp K Live Koncert Series

  • Pilates perfect for cross-training

    Pilates perfect for cross-training

  • Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

    Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

  • Outdoor grilling safety tips

    Outdoor grilling safety tips

  • Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

    Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

  • New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

    New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

  • BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

    BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

  • Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

    Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

  • Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

    Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

  • Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

    Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

  • Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

    Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss