'Death at the mansion: Rebecca Zahau'
5/29/2019 - Rebecca Zahau, was a vibrant young woman who was found naked and dead hanging in the courtyard of her boyfriend’s mansion. It was deemed a suicide back in 2011 with the motive being her billionaire boyfriend’s son tragic death. Many questions remain including the culture that Rebecca comes from making it unlikely that she would expose herself this way… and other ‘evidence’ of this not being a suicide.
We spoke with Loni Coombs, former criminal prosecutor and legal commentator and co-host of Death at the Mansion and investigator Paul Holes about this intriguing cold case and the progress they are making in unraveling some questions.
Loni Coombs has over twenty years of experience as a former criminal prosecutor and legal commentator. Beginning her career as a criminal trial prosecutor for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Loni handled numerous felony trials from murders to sex crimes and DUIs. She continued her work in the “Crimes Against Peace Officers” unit, prosecuting criminals who seriously injured or killed police officers and received personal commendations from President Clinton and US Secret Service Director L.J. Bowron for her instrumental work.
Investigator Paul Holes spent two and a half decades looking for one of the most elusive serial killers in US history, the Golden State Killer. After retiring from his position as Cold Case Investigator/Chief of Forensics for the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office in California, he continued to work on case until he helped bring Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, to justice.
The Diesel Brothers Monster Jump Live
The Mennonite crime drama, 'Pure' season 2
The dramatic saga of Noah Funk's double life will return Tuesday, May 28th on WGN America. The network has also unveiled key art and a thrilling teaser for season two of the series. The sophomore season of Mennonite drug drama, "Pure," stars Ryan Robbins ("Arrow," "The Killing") and Alex Paxton-Bessley ("The Strain," "Murdoch Mysteries"), with Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother," American Pie, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer") joining the cast as a recurring guest star.
Season two picks up with Anna Funk (Paxton-Beesley) going at it alone after Noah (Robbins) disappeared for a year. In an attempt to shield her children from the family's involvement with the drug cartel, Anna finds herself in the very center of the drug ring she and Noah attempted to take down.
The true story of corruption, greed and the real murder on music row
5/22/2019 - Country Music Singer Sammy Sadler is Blowing the Lid Off a Scandal that Brought Down an Important Industry Magazine and Shined a Light on the Darker Side of the Nashville Music Scene in His Much Anticipated Memoir
