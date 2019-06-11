The County Library summer reading program is much more than just reading

Summer is here and parents are searching for ways to keep their kids busy. The County Library is offering a reading program for kids, but it’s not just about reading. Jeff Buydos, from The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the program and show one of the activities kids can do this summer: making their own bath bombs.

We’ve included the recipe Jeff used to make the bath bomb with Emily below.

To learn more about the summer reading program visit The County Library’s website.

