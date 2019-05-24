GMU - Featured On

A magical weekend at the box office with Disney's live-action Aladdin

By:
Posted: May 24, 2019 / 08:06 AM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 08:20 AM MDT

It's a magical Box Office Friday. Film critic Tony Toscano give his review of the latest  Disney live-action remake, Aladdin, and more new films opening in theaters this weekend.

Booksmart

On the eve of their graduation two high school over achievers realize they should have studied less and partied more.

"Booksmart" is a buddy party comedy. But, unfortunately this party never happens for the audience as the main characters are not engaging enough for the viewer to want to follow on this adventure. 

"Booksmart" is guilty of force feeding the audience tired and worn out jokes, one-liners and sight gags backed up by terrible and lackluster performances.

In the end "Booksmart" doesn't graduate and deserves to e left behind.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Brightburn

What if the 'Superman' story was twisted so that the superhero was more super evil?

That's the premise behind the new film "Brightburn" as we watch a troubled and bullied boy begin to realize that he has abilities beyond mortal humans.

The film is a complete and wonderfully shocking surprise and so well done, it will end up as the best horror / thriller of the year.

If you're into white knuckle rides, "Brightburn" is exactly for you.

It gets an A and is rated R.

Aladdin

Disney's live action version of their 1992 Oscar award-winning animated film.

After not being too impressed with the release, earlier this year, of "Dumbo," Disney bounced back with this sure-fire, audience pleasing hit under the direction of Guy Ritchie.

"Aladdin" is simply magical and grants the viewer its wish to be entertained. Of course there will be comparisons to the animated film, and that's ok. But this revisit has it's own pace and heart.

Will Smith and the main cast are spot-on and offer up exuberant performances with spectacular special effects and a wonderful score by Disney alum Alan Menken.

All in all, "Aladdin" is excellent. It gets an A and is rated PG

GODZILLA Giveaway

We have a quick contest for a chance to see "GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS" at our Sneak Peek Tuesday March 28th at the Jordan Commons at 7 p.m. Hurry contest ends tonight at 10PM - limited supply! Visit talkingpictures.tv to enter to win.

 

What others are clicking on:

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces resignation

Max takes a bow: law enforcer ends career

Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More GMU - Featured On Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

  • 6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

    6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

  • Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

    Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

  • New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

    New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

  • DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

    DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

  • Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

    Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

  • Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

    Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

  • Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

    Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

  • Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

    Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

  • Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

    Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

  • Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

    Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

  • Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

    Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss