Eagle Mountain City to celebrate its first ‘South Pacific Festival’

EAGLE MOUNTAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of Eagle Mountain is gearing up to celebrate their first ‘Utah South Pacific Festival’ this weekend.

The free family friendly event will be Saturday, August 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Cory Wride Memorial Park 6000 North Pony Express Parkway.

You can enjoy local food booths, native crafts and live performances from the islands of Polynesia.

If you have a Polynesian dance group and would like to perform, it’s not too late. Contact the Utah South Pacific Festival at USPFperformers@gmail.com