Crawl leads the weekend movies at the box office

The weekend is back and it brought new movies with it. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new movies out in theaters today.

Included below is Tony’s full review.

Crawl

A young woman is trapped inside a flooding house during a hurricane when she’s besieged upon by hungry alligators.

Although I wasn’t expecting much based on the few previews I say, “Crawl” surprised me. The film’s director, Alexandre Aja, takes his time building the fear and pacing in this claustrophobic thriller.

Aja knows exactly where to place his camera and what he needs from his cast, which includes better than anticipated performances by Berry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario, who take a very average low budget script and boost it up to another level.

If you have an aversion to blood and open wound moments, this film may not be for you.

For everyone else, “Crawl” is a great summer diversion film with a lot of edge of your seat moments.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Stuber

An Uber driver picks up a gruff cop and is off on the adventure of a lifetime.

“Stuber’ is a fish-out-of-water buddy pic that just can’t seem to get into drive. I think the producers got tipsy one night and watched a double feature of Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx in “Collateral,” and Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah’ in “Taxi” (it’s odd that both films were released in 2004) and decided they could combine the two into a comedy / action / cop movie.

It was a fool’s notion.

The film just is a sorry mess from the beginning. I was wondering if the theater screen would collapse under the weight of all the cliches being piled on it. But unfortunately no.

“Stuber” is a triple threat combination of bad acting, bad writing and bad stunts.

It gets an F and is rated R.