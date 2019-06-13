Break-in and vandalism at two Alpine elementary schools, suspect arrested

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah County man arrested for breaking into an elementary school admitted to another school break-in, police said.

Colby Smith, 20, was found inside Westfield Elementary School, Tuesday morning while police investigated a break-in.

Officers with the Lone Peak Police Department arrived at the school to investigate a criminal mischief complaint. Officers said they found a broken window and small amounts of blood on the northeast side of the school.

Police found papers and other objects thrown around in the library, while officers photographed the damages, they said a man inside the school saw Smith and turned him over to officers. According to arresting documents, Smith who appeared nervous and disoriented had a cut on his thumb and three rocks were found inside his pocket.

Officers said Smith admitted to breaking the window with one of the rocks and entered the school to, “steal money” and “wreak havoc.” When Smith could not find money, he told police he stole four candy bars and a can of soda.

Smith was questioned by officers at the police station where they said he admitted to breaking into Alpine Elementary School a few weeks earlier. A records check was conducted and according to police, reports at the same school at the same time was consistent with Smith’s confession.

Smith is facing charges for criminal mischief, theft and felony burglary.

