School’s back in session as Nickelodeon premieres the reimagined game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader. Hosted and executive produced by John Cena, the new series puts kids squarely in the center of the action. It follows the original premise of kids helping adult contestants put their knowledge to the test with questions taken directly from an elementary school curriculum.



In an all-new format that places kids in the center of the action, Are You SmarterThan A 5th Grader contestants must revisit the classroom to answer six questions on a variety of subjects from the first through fourth grade, before moving on to the final round where they must race against the clock to answer five questions taken from the fifth grade.

Each time the contestants answer questions correctly, their bank increases with a possible winning of $100,000. Newly-added elements to the show include an additional “cheat” option and new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates.



Says host Cena: “I’m excited to partner again with Nickelodeon to host this new series, and I can’t wait to see kids defeat grownups who find themselves back in the classroom.”



Nick is proudly taking a new direction in programming based on insights into today’s kids, who are the most diverse generation ever, and who cite shared experiences with their parents and family as their top priority.