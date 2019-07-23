Alita: Battle Angel’s visuals make it a worthwhile ride for sci-fi fans

DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday has come again and film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to talk about this weeks films which include a comic book movie reboot and an adaptation of a classic anime and manga series.

Included below is Tony’s full reviews.

Hellboy 2019

In this reboot of the film series that began in 2004 and based on the popular graphic novel series, a demon from hell is caught between this world and world of the supernatural as he battles an ancient sorceress to protect the world.

“Hellboy 2019” tries to rekindle a character and a franchise, but the effort falls short of its goal by giving us a character with none of the characteristics that made the original worth seeing.

This version of “Hellboy” is lacking any of the demonic sarcasm, wit and charm fans expect. “Hellboy 2019” is just a bland copy of the original played against an overindulgent backdrop of CGI.

David Harbour, who is a terrific actor, has little to do but mumble out lines of dialogue so unintelligible you really need most of what he says subtitled.

Playing against Harbour’s listless “Hellboy” is actress Milla Jovovich as “The Blood Queen.” A one-note performance lacking… well that one-note.

All in all “Hellboy” is laughably bad. It gets a D and is rated R.

Alita: Battle Angel

When a deactivated female cyborg is revived, she begins a quest to find out who she is.

“Alita: Battle Angel” is about as technically perfect as a CGI film could be. The effects are brilliantly executed and is a feast for the eyes, especially in a large screen format and in 3D.

The plot is a rehash of several sci-fi stories we’ve seen centering on an artificial life-form trying to find their humanity. Films like “A.I.,” “Chappie,” “Bicentennial Man,” and “I, Robot”, to name only a few, all touch on this subject.

“Alita: Battle Angel” is just wrapped in a much better and newer package.

It gets a B and is rated PG-13.

