A warning and reminder about the danger of hot cars

Every 10 days a child dies from heat stroke in a car. With summer’s arrival its important to be aware of what we leave in our cars. The Salt Lake County Health Department joined Good Morning Utah to give some reminders and tips about hot car safety.
- Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.
- Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.
- Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations.