SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summer for many kids means days at the pool or camp, but for a group of young girls summer means learning.

Girls from across the state spent 2 weeks this summer learning and experimenting through the SheTech Internship Program.

Cydni Tetro, President of the Women Tech Council, and several of the girls who participated in the program joined Good Morning Utah to show off some of the things they learned.

To learn more about the program visit SheTechExplorer.com

What others are clicking on: