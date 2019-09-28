BEHIND-THE-SCENES: What it takes to keep a golf course in shape

Golf

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Photojournalist Josh Witzel takes you to Glendale Golf Course to show you what the grounds crew does to maintain the course you golf on.

To golf at Glendale Golf Course, click here for more information.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories