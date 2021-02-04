Your local gift guide to Valentine’s Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Valentine’s day is right around the corner and shops in Utah want you to buy gifts locally this year.

Kristen Lavelett, the executive director of Local First Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss more.

The push to buy local encourages people to help Utah’s small businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic. It’s all part of the Love Your Locals campaign from Local First Utah.

Local First Utah also released a gift guide with great deals that support local businesses.

You can view the full guide by clicking here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.