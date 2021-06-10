Your guide to shopping locally for Father’s Day

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, and Local First Utah wants you to shop local when you pick out a gift for dad.

They created a new “Rad Dad Father’s Day Gift Guide” that features local businesses here in Utah.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Kristen Lavelett, the executive director of Local First Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new guide and the importance of shopping locally.

For more information on the guide, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files