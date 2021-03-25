Your guide to doing business in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s economy is showing strong signs of a comeback.

Large and small businesses are looking to grow opportunities after the pandemic and now there is a new tool to help them.

Andrew Wittenberg with the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to talk about A Guide to Doing Business in Salt Lake City.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.