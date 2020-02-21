You can hear ‘The Call of the Wild’ at theaters this weekend

The latest movie adaptation of the classic novel “The Call of the Wild” has come to theaters. The movie stars Harrison Ford and motion capture performer Terry Notary as ‘Buck’ the dog and main star of the film. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review.

The Call of the Wild

Based on Jack London’s novel, the film follows a sled dog as he tries to survive both nature and humans in the Yukon.

“The Call of the Wild” is a well-crafted adventure story focusing on the relationship between a frontiersman and a dog in late 1800’s Alaska. Both rely on each other to survive, but there something much deeper than just survival. It is a balance between need and love.

Harrison Ford puts in a solid performance as the gruff outdoorsman John Thornton, an alcoholic looking for his big break.

The role of the dog. ‘Buck,’ is played by motion capture performer Terry Notary and is the model for Buck’s facial gestures and movement. The blend of live-action and CGI works well in the film, but it is not perfect and a few times the audience will lose the suspension of belief.

In the end, “The Call of the Wild” is a throwback to those big adventure films of the 1950’s and will be a family favorite when it hits DVD.

It gets a B and is rated PG.

What others are clicking on: