You can give back to others this Memorial Day at a blood drive

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One family in Utah wants people to give back to others this Memorial Day.

Tammy and Steve Taylor joined Good Morning Utah to share the story of how their son, Major Brent Taylor, died while serving in Afghanistan.

The family is now hosting a blood drive in his honor this upcoming Memorial Day.

Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the Utah Red Cross, also joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the growing need for blood donations and why it is so important.

For more information about how to donate, click here.