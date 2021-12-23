Working and Volunteer opportunites to help those experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As you’re starting off your day in your warm home, a large portion of Utah’s homeless population is out in the cold.

Finding them a warm shelter is one thing, but having enough staff to run them is a whole other story. In fact, several emergency shelters and overflow facilities need volunteers and employees to keep them open.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk a little more about this is Andrew Johnston the director of Homeless Policy and Outreach for Salt Lake City and Sue Ativalu with Volunteers of America Utah.

