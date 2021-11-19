Wondering if the new Ghostbuster movie is good? Check out its film review

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A documentary that unravels the death of four U.S. soldiers in Africa, and get ready to fight some ghosts in the new Ghostbuster movie.
Film critic Tony Toscano has your movie reviews.
For more information click here.
by: Makayla HarrisPosted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A documentary that unravels the death of four U.S. soldiers in Africa, and get ready to fight some ghosts in the new Ghostbuster movie.
Film critic Tony Toscano has your movie reviews.
For more information click here.