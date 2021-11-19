Wondering if the new Ghostbuster movie is good? Check out its film review

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A documentary that unravels the death of four U.S. soldiers in Africa, and get ready to fight some ghosts in the new Ghostbuster movie.

Film critic Tony Toscano has your movie reviews.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files