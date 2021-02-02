Win freebies during the winter reading program at the County Library

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – You can be a winner this winter with the County Library’s Winter Reading program!

Each summer, the County Library hosts a Summer Reading program, but they also host a program in the winter.

People can go to the library during this event to make art, learn more about different cultures, and connect with other people.

You can sign up for the Winter Reading program on the County Library’s website. From there, you can win a free book for reading and doing different activities.

