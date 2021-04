SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Oscars are this Sunday, so who could win the big awards this year?

Our Film Critic Tony Toscano shares his predictions for who could win at the year’s Oscars.

You can watch The Oscars live on ABC4 on Sunday, April 25 at 6 p.m.

If you like Tony’s content, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.