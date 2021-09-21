What you need to know about the new Pfizer shot for children

UTAH (ABC4) – Pfizer announced Monday their vaccine is safe for school-aged kids ages 5 to 11.

On Monday, Pfizer announced they have tested the shot with more than 2K children. The shot is a lower dose than the one that has been approved for adults.

Dr. Tamara Sheffield, from Intermountain Healthcare, joined Good Morning Utah Tuesday to address the Pfizer vaccine for Utah’s children, what families need to know, and how the shot got its approval process.

