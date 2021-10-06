What will the Facebook whistleblower have on the social media platform?

(GOOD THINGS UTAH) – A Facebook whistleblower testified before a Senate committee Tuesday claiming that Facebook knowingly chooses profit over the safety of its youngest users.

BYU Professor of Social Media, Adam Durfee, was on Good Morning Utah to talk about what that regulation might look like, and what impact this whistleblower will have on the Facebook experience for users. Durfee is also a suicide prevention strategist with Utah’s live on project, and the social media director at Boncom advertising.

