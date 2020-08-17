What to expect from Canyons School District for upcoming school year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 2020-2021 school year will be a lot different at the Canyons School District.

District spokesperson, Jeff Haney talked to Brian Carlson on Good Morning Utah on how the school district is preparing for the upcoming school year amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Haney says attendance rules this school year have been relaxed, and that’s largely because of the pandemic.

They are asking families to add daily temperature checks to their morning routines.

If your child has a temperature or is experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19, please keep your child home and call a medical center or professional,

Haney goes on to say that parents should notify the school’s attendance secretary and the student can access material by going to their class Canvas page.

Canvas is the online common-learning management system where students can go to access material for the class.

