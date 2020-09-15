What to expect for the redevelopment at the state prison site

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah State Prison is moving and we’re now learning about the plans to redevelop the old site in Draper.

Related Content Utah State Prison redevelopment plans are full steam ahead

Once the prison is torn down, the 700 acre lot will be called “The Point.”

Colliers International Chairman Brandon Fugal joined Good Morning Utah to give us some behind the scenes information on what we can expect at the site.

For more information, click here.