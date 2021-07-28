Weber and Utah State Universities battle for blood donations for the Red Cross

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah State University and Weber State University will duke it out in their annual Red Cross “Blood Battle.”

The school that collects the most blood donations wins a big trophy for the year, and donations start the first week of school.

Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the American Red Cross in Central and Southern Utah, and Keetch Mecham, the vice president of the Aggie Red Cross Club, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the battle and why it’s helping so many people.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories