SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s drought is taking a heavy toll on our water sources, including the Great Salt Lake.

The lake is currently down 11 feet below average, and it could go even lower.

Candice Hasenyager, the Deputy Director for the Utah Division of Water Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the low water levels and what people can do to prevent it from getting worse.

