WATCH: Utah Representative Blake Moore talks about his first months in office

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of Utah’s newest members of the House of Representatives is making headway in the political scene.

Representative Blake Moore for Utah’s 1st Congressional District joined Good Morning Utah to talk about his first few months in office, as well as the challenges that his party faces and recent votes regarding impeaching former President Donald Trump and the ousting of Representative Liz Cheney.

