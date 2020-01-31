There is a way you can get a rack of antler from a deer, elk, or even moose in Utah without ever hurting the animal they came from.
Sgt. Chad Bettridge, from the Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the process and how anyone can get involved.
To learn more visit the Division of Wildlife Resources website.
What others are reading:
- Want to collect shed antlers in Utah? You need to take a course first
- Patrick Mahomes’ barber making trip to Miami to give QB, other Chiefs a fresh cut
- 49ers super fans headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV
- Can you spot the fake? Counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise floods Miami
- ‘It’s just very empowering for us’: Latinas to headline Super Bowl halftime