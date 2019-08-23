Visit this year’s Petapalooza and give a home to a pet in need

If you are thinking of getting a pet for your family, this weekend is the time to act. Petapalooza is back and it’s offering you the chance to give a pet a forever home. Randee Lueker joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event and introduced Rufus to our audience.

Rufus and many other pets like him will be available for adoption at the Viridian Event Center, Saturday, August 24th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Even if you aren’t interested in adopting there will be a variety of pet-friendly events as well.

To learn more you can visit AdoptUtahPets.org.

What others are reading: