Virtual story time available at The County Library

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Storytime is an iconic part of the library experience and now you can take part in a new and safe way.

The County Library offers virtual story time sessions with fun activities included.

Tami Austin, the Early Learning Senior Librarian at the County library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk more about the program.

For more information, click here.

