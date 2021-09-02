Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox talks about National Day of Service

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We are getting ready for a major anniversary in American history; it has been 20 years since the attacks on September 11 and here in Utah we’re remembering with service.

Communities all over the country will participate in the National Day of Service to remember and honor the lives lost that day.

This year’s theme for the National Day of Service project is: honor, serve, and unite. Utah First Lady, Abby Cox, joins Good Morning Utah to talk more on what Utah is doing to give back.

