Utah’s efforts to restore burned landscapes

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is no stranger to wildfires, but what many people don’t realize is how long it takes to restore the landscape after.

While fires can be beneficial by creating a fresh start for wildlife habitats, it can take decades for the land to fully recover on its own. That’s why habitat biologists are getting their hands dirty to speed up the process.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk more about that is Habitat Conservation Coordinator Daniel Eddington.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files