Utah’s drought is causing more conflicts with bears

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is going through one of its worst droughts in recent years, and it’s creating some unberable problems.

A lack of water and food resources is causing black bears to roam around the state looking for food.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Darren DeBloois, the game mammals coordinator for Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the increase of conflicts with bears.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah