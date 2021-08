SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wildlife experts say not only is Utah’s drought decreasing how many deer and elk there are, but it’s also making them smaller because of the lack of food there is to eat.

If you plan to hunt this season, there are some changes you’ll need to know about before you go.

Covy Jones, big game coordinator for Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, join Good Morning Utah to talk about what hunters need to know.

For more information, click here.