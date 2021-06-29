Utah students recognized for their National History Day competition projects

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Every year students all over the country compete in the National History Day competition. They spend weeks researching and preparing their presentations to show off their history knowledge.

Good Morning Utah spoke with three students from Utah who made it to the state and national levels of competition this year.

Eighth grader William Harrison submitted a paper on U.S. presidents and their use of television. Isabella Toledo, also in eighth grade, submitted an individual performance on Incan Quipus. And 10 grader Jocelyn Millington presented an individual performance on female computer scientist Admiral Grace Hopper.

