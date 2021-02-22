Utah siblings compete in American Idol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah siblings Liahona, 17, and Ammon Olayan, 18, from Utah County competed on last night’s episode of American Idol.

The brother and sister duo sang an original song, wowing the judges and making it to Hollywood.

The pair joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the audition and how people are reacting.

