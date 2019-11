Veteran’s Day is a holiday for some, but at schools in the Canyons School District, it will be a day of learning about and celebrating the men and women who have served in the military.

Jeff Nalwaker, principal for Butler Elementary and a veteran, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the ways his school and others in the district will be honoring veterans.

