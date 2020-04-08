Utah Red Cross taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

(ABC4 News) — The American Red Cross is taking extra precautions as they continue to gather lifesaving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rich Woodruff, with the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the steps they are taking to protect both those who donate and those receiving blood from the Red Cross.
To learn more, and to find a location to donate visit the Utah Red Cross website.
