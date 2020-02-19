Utah Red Cross says to sound the alarm and save a life

After multiple fires in February that displaced Utah families, the Utah Red Cross is taking time to remind folks about their Sound the Alarm program. Rich Woodruff joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how you can get a smoke alarm installed in your home for free through the Red Cross.

To learn more visit the Sound the Alarm website.

