Utah Red Cross reminds public to use space heaters with care

During the winter months, many turn to portable space heaters to keep themselves warm. The Utah Red Cross is warning people to be careful as the number of fires caused by the warming devices is also on the rise. Rich Woodruff joined Good Morning Utah to talk about ways to use the devices in a safe way.

