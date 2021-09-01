Utah Red Cross is giving a helping hand in Louisiana

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The devastation from Hurricane Ida has many people in Louisiana looking at a long road to recovery.

In some places, the storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding and as of this morning, nearly one million people are still without power.

While many struggle to find food and shelter, the Utah Red Cross is among those that are on the seawater swamp ground providing help.

Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to share how our local Red Cross is helping people recover.

