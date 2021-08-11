Utah Red Cross has back to school safety tips for parents and kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah families are getting ready for school, and some kids are finally returning to the classroom. The Utah Red Cross wants to remind parents about how to keep their kids safe as they travel to school.

Del Brady, the executive director of the Greater Salt Lake chapter for the American Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how kids can be safe going to school.

You can also donate blood at the Red Cross’s annual Blood Battle.

The Aggies and Wildcats will be hosting their 18th Annual Red Cross Blood Battle on Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each university campus.