Utah Red Cross celebrates National Volunteer Week

Utah (ABC4 News) – National Volunteer Week is April 19-25 this year and the Utah Red Cross is celebrating the volunteers and asking for more during this very busy time. A long time volunteer herself, Kirsten Stuart from the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about volunteer work.
If you’d like to be a part of the work at the Utah Red Cross, visit their website for details on how to volunteer.
