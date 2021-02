SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – February is Black History Month, and the Utah Red Cross is highlighting the African American leaders who have shaped their industry.

Michael Smauldon, the Lead Specialist for the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk more about the topic and how people can volunteer.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.