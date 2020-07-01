SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Red Cross has had a busy week as wildfires started across the state and prompted evacuations for those living nearby.
Kirsten Stuart, a volunteer for the Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the work done to help those families and to give a reminder about firework safety ahead of the 4th of July holiday.
