Utah PTA talks how to create a safe and successful school year for kids

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah kids are preparing to go back to class. With rising Covid-19 cases, parents, health experts, politicians, and school leaders are split when it comes to masks in school.

Students are also having to catch up after spending a year learning virtually.

Stacey Mollinet, the president of the Utah PTA, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how parents can navigate the upcoming school year and all of its challenges.

For more information on the Utah PTA, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files