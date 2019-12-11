Utah Jazz dancers “12 Days of Giving” campaign

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz and Jazz dancers are getting everyone into the holiday spirit.

Jazz dancers are in the midst of the “12 Days of Giving” campaign, which is in its third year.

The campaign includes a variety of service projects where they give back to the community.

Other events include sorting food at the Utah Food Bank, making arts and crafts with senior citizens and volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City.

Fans can also win tickets and gear as part of “12 Days of Giving.”

For more details, including how to win the contests, follow the Jazz Dancers on social media by clicking here.

