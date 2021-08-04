Utah is taking center stage in the new movie “Even in Dreams”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The new movie “Even in Dreams” tells the story of an up-and-coming band. The movie was shot mostly in Utah and features a local cast and crew.

“Even in Dreams” hits theaters this week, and people can meet some of the stars of the film this week.

Actress Alison Arngrim, country music star Nathan Osmond, and film critic Tony Toscano all star in the movie. They joined Good Morning Utah along with writer/director Savannah Ostler.

If you want to attend the red carpet premiere of the movie on August 4th at 7 p.m., click here.