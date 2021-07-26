Utah is celebrating Disability Pride, and you can join the fun

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is celebrating Disability Pride today.

July 26 marks the anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prevents disability-based disrimination.

To celebrate the day, Disabled Rights Action Committee is hosting an event with dancers, performers, and visual arts.

Heidi Pomerleau, a board member with Disabled Rights Action Committee, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about today’s event and the importance of representing disabled people.

