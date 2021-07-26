Utah is celebrating Disability Pride, and you can join the fun

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is celebrating Disability Pride today.

July 26 marks the anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prevents disability-based disrimination.

To celebrate the day, Disabled Rights Action Committee is hosting an event with dancers, performers, and visual arts.

Heidi Pomerleau, a board member with Disabled Rights Action Committee, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about today’s event and the importance of representing disabled people.

For more information, check out the Disabled Rights Action Committee’s Facebook Page.

