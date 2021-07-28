Utah Housing Crunch: It’s getting too expensive to rent in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rent prices are going up in Utah, making it hard for people to afford a place to live.

Tara Rollins, the Executive Director of the Utah Housing Coalition, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about some of the struggles renters are facing, and how the coalition can help. She says there are funds available for both renters and landlords right now through COVID-19 relief programs, but they may need to act fast. The COVID era moratorium on evictions ends at the end of July.

For immediate rental assistance, Rollins recommends calling 211 wherever you live in the state.

